Kasturba Nagar residents to organise e-waste collection drive

Office-bearers of the Kasturba Nagar Residents Association (KNRA) in partnership with World Scrap Recycling Solutions, are organising a special camp for collecting all types of electronic waste. The special drive, which is part of their annual programme, will be held at the community hall located at 2nd Main Road, Kasturba Nagar, Adyar.

The two-day campaign will be held from July 24 to 25, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

An office bearer of KNRA said the e-waste drive is an initiative of the residents to help compliment the efforts of the Chennai Corporation in collecting e-waste including hazardous e-waste and handing it over to the empanelled recycler rather than going to the landfill.

More than 1.50 metric tonnes of e-waste were collected during the last e-waste drive organised in January.


