Kasimedu residents want crematorium repaired

Residents of Pallavan Nagar, Thideer Nagar and Othavaadai Street in Kasimedu are worried about the suffocation caused by smoke from the nearby crematorium. Smoke comes out of the windows in the crematorium and not through the chimney causing breathlessness and dizziness, allege residents.

S. Murugan, who lives on 1st Street of Pallavan Nagar, said that although this problem had been persisting for over two years now, it had aggravated in the past two week. “Bodies of several COVID-19 patients are cremated here. And the smoke billows out of the windows in the crematorium, which is worrisome. We want the chimney to have proper exhaust,” he said.

Nanjil Ravi of Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam said that several complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation had gone unheard. “They don't respond to us. After all we don't live in Boat Club area. We are unable to eat food since the ashes settle everywhere in the houses and the stench is unbearable. Many times, fisherfolk and their families go and sit near their boats due to the smoke,” he said.

Sources in the Corporation said that they were not aware of the issue and that steps would be taken to set it right.