Kasimedu police arrest ‘Powder’ Ravi, three others and seize ganja

August 29, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ravi alias Powder Ravi, a notorious criminal, and three others were arrested by a special team of the Kasimedu police and a huge parcel of ganja was seized from them on Monday evening.

The police said Ravi, a resident of Kasipuram, was an “A category” history-sheeter with more than 62 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, against him. Based on a tip- off, the police were checking vehicles on Tiruvottiyur High Road when Ravi and his accomplices Gunasekaran and Prasanth were intercepted. The three were planning to hand over more than six kg of ganja to Shamsudeen. The police team nabbed the four persons along with ganja. During investigation, Ravi said he was introduced to a person named Balaji, who was engaged in trafficking ganja, while he was serving his term in Puzhal prison. On Monday evening, Balaji brought ganja in an autorickshaw, handed it over to Ravi and left the spot.

The Kasimedu police have launched a search for Balaji.

