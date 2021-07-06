Kasimedu fishermen seek Chief Minister’s help to sell their catch for better prices

CHENNAI

06 July 2021 00:53 IST

They say that prices in Chennai are the lowest among all the coastal districts in the State because only two traders buy from them, and they cannot argue with them for better rates.

Fishermen of Kasimedu, especially those who bring in export quality yellow fin tuna and skip jacks, have urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to help them get better prices for their catch.

“No other trader is willing to buy from us though we get good quality fish. We only get ₹55 per kg of fish we bring back, which is extremely low for the work that goes into it. We have been out of work during both the lockdowns and only now have resumed fishing,” said Varadhan, a boat owner, while expressing his anguish.

He went on to say that the Chief Minister was their only hope. “He seems to listen to the voice of the poor and those in need. We need his help,” he added.

Boat owners alleged that there was a cartel working against them so that they can buy fish for less prices and make a bigger profit. “Local political bigwigs take a cut in the profits. We have been raising this issue for over five years now, to no avail. We are really vexed and do not know what to do,” another boat owner said.

M.D. Dayalan, of the Indian Fishermen Association, called for fixing a minimum support price for fish according to the grade.

“This will help fishermen across the State and even prevent haggling in retail markets where our women sell fish,” he said.