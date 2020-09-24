Kasimedu fisherman rescued in Myanmar goes missing

CHENNAI

24 September 2020 12:42 IST

He reportedly fell from the boat while trying to drop anchor

A fisherman from Kasimedu rescued in Myanmar a few days ago has reportedly gone missing.

Second driver of the boat that drifted from Chennai to Myanmar for 55 days, the fisherman is said to have fallen off the boat while trying to drop anchor to safeguard it from strong cyclonic winds.

Sources in the State Fisheries Department said as per information they were given, Babu, 42, had gone along with another fisherman to anchor their boat with the help of local fishers. During anchoring, both fell into the water and while one was rescued immediately, Babu drowned.

Myanmar Navy team and Divers were immediately deployed to rescue him and search is still under way but he is yet to be traced, the official added.

Balaji, owner of the boat that had left Kasimedu fishing harbour on August 23, said the fishermen were asked to wait since temporary passports had to be issued for their return to India. “We are also getting the boat repaired,” he said.