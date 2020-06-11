Chennai

Kasimedu fisherfolk to get passes

While mechanised boat owners are holding discussions about leaving for fishing, the Fisheries Department has begun issuing passes for those, who require to enter the Kasimedu fishing harbour.

As on Thursday, 6,000 applications were received from boat owners, wholesale traders and allied workers. Boat owners had announced they would send boats for fishing from June 15.

Close scrutiny

“We are issuing passes to avoid entry of consumers and retailers into the fishing harbour. Some people have applied for the sake of getting a pass. We will scrutinise all applications with the help of the associations,” said an official source in the department.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been asked to remove their stuff, including ice crushers, ice boxes, boat parts from the wharf area in Kasimedu fishing harbour. This is to facilitate sale of fish while maintaining personal distancing.

However, a section of fishers objected to the issuance of passes. They said without security personnel at the gates the passes would not be of any use.

