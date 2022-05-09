Kashmir students undergo training in construction skills

Special Correspondent May 09, 2022 19:15 IST

Special Correspondent May 09, 2022 19:15 IST

The Rajiv Gandhi National institute of Youth Development and the L&T’s CSTI conduct the two-day training for 30 candidates

The Rajiv Gandhi National institute of Youth Development and the L&T’s CSTI conduct the two-day training for 30 candidates

The Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), in association with the Larsen & Toubro Construction Skills Training Institute (L&T CSTI), organised a two-day skills programme for students from Kashmir at Sriperumbudur on Monday. Vasanthi Rajendran, Professor and Head, Centre for National and International Collaboration of RGNIYD, said 30 students identified from economically weaker section from Kashmir would be given training on various construction skills by L&T. After the completion of the orientation programme, the youth would undergo full-time residential construction skill training at Kancheepuram. Sibnath Deb, Director, RGNIYD, was present.



Our code of editorial values