ADVERTISEMENT

Karur Vysya Bank opens branch in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai

Published - October 30, 2024 11:06 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has opened its 847th branch in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department T. Anand attended the opening ceremony on Monday. The new branch is part of KVB’s ongoing expansion efforts, according to a press release. The branch aims to enhance banking services in the region, offering a range of financial products and services, release said.

As per the release, KVB has a network of over 2,200 ATMs and cash recyclers in Tamil Nadu. The bank also provides digital banking facilities, including the KVB DLite mobile app, designed to offer users convenient access to various banking services and includes over 150 financial and non-financial features.

As of 30 September 2024, the bank reported a total business of ₹1,76,138 crore, comprising a deposit base of ₹95,839 crore and advances of ₹80,299 crore, the release mentioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bank recorded its highest-ever net profit of ₹1,605 crore in the previous financial year, with a net profit of ₹932 crore reported for the first half of the current fiscal year. Additionally, KVB maintains a net NPA of 0.28%, it stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US