Karur Vysya Bank opens branch in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai

Published - October 30, 2024 11:06 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has opened its 847th branch in Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai.

Commissioner of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department T. Anand attended the opening ceremony on Monday. The new branch is part of KVB’s ongoing expansion efforts, according to a press release. The branch aims to enhance banking services in the region, offering a range of financial products and services, release said.

As per the release, KVB has a network of over 2,200 ATMs and cash recyclers in Tamil Nadu. The bank also provides digital banking facilities, including the KVB DLite mobile app, designed to offer users convenient access to various banking services and includes over 150 financial and non-financial features.

As of 30 September 2024, the bank reported a total business of ₹1,76,138 crore, comprising a deposit base of ₹95,839 crore and advances of ₹80,299 crore, the release mentioned.

The bank recorded its highest-ever net profit of ₹1,605 crore in the previous financial year, with a net profit of ₹932 crore reported for the first half of the current fiscal year. Additionally, KVB maintains a net NPA of 0.28%, it stated.

