ADVERTISEMENT

Karur Vysya Bank launches three new branches

February 01, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With this, the total network of the bank has increased to 834.

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated three new branches - two in Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh - on Wednesday. With this, the total network of the bank has increased to 834.

According to a press release, in Andhra Pradesh, the new branch at Atmakur, Nandayal district was inaugurated by P. Sreenivasa Rao, Municipal Commissioner, Atmakur.

In Tamil Nadu, the branch at Usilampatti, Madurai was inaugurated by J. Gandhi, Municipal Commissioner, Usilampatti and the branch at Mathur, Chennai was inaugurated by B. Purushothaman, senior principal, Everwin Group of Schools, Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

banking

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US