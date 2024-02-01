GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karur Vysya Bank launches three new branches

February 01, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
With this, the total network of the bank has increased to 834.

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated three new branches - two in Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh - on Wednesday. With this, the total network of the bank has increased to 834.

According to a press release, in Andhra Pradesh, the new branch at Atmakur, Nandayal district was inaugurated by P. Sreenivasa Rao, Municipal Commissioner, Atmakur.

In Tamil Nadu, the branch at Usilampatti, Madurai was inaugurated by J. Gandhi, Municipal Commissioner, Usilampatti and the branch at Mathur, Chennai was inaugurated by B. Purushothaman, senior principal, Everwin Group of Schools, Chennai.

