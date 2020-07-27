Karuppar Koottam, Hindu Peravai members held under Goondas Act

The city police has invoked the Goondas Act against Surendran of Karuppar Kootam and S.J. Gopal of Hindu Tamilar Peravai. Both were arrested for allegedly circulating defamatory content on religions on social media.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal issued orders in this regard.

Surendran alias Nathigan, 33, is a prominent anchor of Karuppar Koottam, a Tamil YouTube channel which uploaded malicious content on the popular Tamil hymn Kandhar Shasti Kavasam. He was arrested in Puducherry by the Cyber Crime Cell of Central Crime Branch.

S.J. Gopal alias Mount Gopal, 46, of Hindu Tamilar Peravai was arrested by Conventional Crime Unit of the CCB for circulating defamatory content on prophet Muhammad on social media following a complaint from the Welfare Party of India.

Both were booked in two cases under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A(1)(a)(Promoting enmity between different groups), 295(A)(Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(1)(b)and other provisions of the IPC.