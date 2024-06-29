State Minister for Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity M.P. Saminathans on Saturday said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, fondly known as Kalaignar, had done a lot to bring the benefits of Tamil to the people of the State and the world.

“His works have been used to build society, and hence, his birthday will now be celebrated as Semmozhi Naal Vizha,” he added at a function organised by the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nadaga Mandram.

N. Ram, veteran journalist and Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, said Karunanadhi’s creativity was unparalleled. “No one can beat Kalaignar’s life and work ethics. Karunanidhi’s stance on secularism was firm. Nobody should be able to divide the people by exploiting religion, and the DMK has been fighting it which is why the BJP has not been able to win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Recalling the times spent with Karunanidhi in politics and as an artist, singer T.L. Maharajan said: “Kalaignar was not only a king in compositions and lyrics but was also a king in finding the nuance in music. We were composing a song for the party, and during that time, the electronic keyboard had just been introduced. We incorporated a small sound of it. While listening to it, Karunanidhi told us everything was fine but the keyboard’s sound was more akin to a goat than an instrument.”

Vaagai Chandrasekhar, president, Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nadaga Mandram, and Vijaya Thayanban, member secretary, also spoke.