GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘No one can beat Kalaignar’s life and work ethics’

Updated - June 29, 2024 10:36 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Vaagai Chandrasekhar, president, Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nadaga Mandram, M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and other dignitaries at the event in Chennai on Saturday.

Vaagai Chandrasekhar, president, Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nadaga Mandram, M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and other dignitaries at the event in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

State Minister for Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity M.P. Saminathans on Saturday said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, fondly known as Kalaignar, had done a lot to bring the benefits of Tamil to the people of the State and the world.

“His works have been used to build society, and hence, his birthday will now be celebrated as Semmozhi Naal Vizha,” he added at a function organised by the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nadaga Mandram.

N. Ram, veteran journalist and Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, said Karunanadhi’s creativity was unparalleled. “No one can beat Kalaignar’s life and work ethics. Karunanidhi’s stance on secularism was firm. Nobody should be able to divide the people by exploiting religion, and the DMK has been fighting it which is why the BJP has not been able to win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Recalling the times spent with Karunanidhi in politics and as an artist, singer T.L. Maharajan said: “Kalaignar was not only a king in compositions and lyrics but was also a king in finding the nuance in music. We were composing a song for the party, and during that time, the electronic keyboard had just been introduced. We incorporated a small sound of it. While listening to it, Karunanidhi told us everything was fine but the keyboard’s sound was more akin to a goat than an instrument.”

Vaagai Chandrasekhar, president, Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nadaga Mandram, and Vijaya Thayanban, member secretary, also spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.