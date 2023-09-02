Karunalaya’s team raring to go for Street Child Cricket World Cup

September 02, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

For B. Monisha, the upcoming Street Child Cricket World Cup promises to be one filled with excitement. Monisha will captain India Tigers, an eight-member team launched by Karunalaya Social Service Society, and the team is all set to participate in the tournament in September.

Organised a month ahead of the ICC World Cup, the tournament will bring together street children from 15 countries, including Bangladesh, Burundi, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Tanzania. From India, seven Indian teams will be competing in IPL style matches to enter the quarterfinals after which they can play against teams from other countries.

The Street Child United U.K. is partnering with Shree Dayaa Foundation run by Latha Rajinikanth to host the second edition of the Street Child Cricket World Cup in Chennai.

One of the teams from India, the team from Karunalaya, comprises four girls and four boys, who have faced homelessness. “Over the last six months, the team has been training under Loganathan, a coach from the Chennai Port Trust assisted by the street World Cup winning captain Paulraj,” said N. Paul Sunder Singh, secretary, Karunalaya.

The NGO is working with the support of the Government of Tamil Nadu, Department of Social Defence, Greater Chennai Corporation, Azim Premji Foundation, Amos Trust UK and Chennai Port Authority to provide them with the opportunity to participate in the event.

A part of the street child world cup winning team at Lord’s, London, a few years ago, Monisha said that she was once again thrilled to participate in the tournament and lead a team. “I will do my best to motivate my team and win the world cup again,” she said.

M. Durga Devi, Tamilarasi, Kaviya, P. Vignesh, K. Darshan, B. Anbuselvan, and M. Rohit will be a part of the team.

The India Tigers Team was officially launched on Saturday.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Judge, Madras High Court; Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner; Ravi Kumar David, vice-president, Karunalaya; and Ravi Kumar Paul, senior advocate, High Court of Madras, spoke.