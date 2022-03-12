Karthikeyan bags Champion of Champions award in shooting competition for police officers

Pravesh Kumar, DIG, Tirunelveli range, was the runner-up

K. Kathikeyan, an IPS officer serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, bagged the Champion of Champions trophy at the State-level shooting competition-2021 held for police officers at the Marudham firing range of the Tamil Nadu commando force, Adyar.

Competitions were conducted for the last three months at zonal levels in two groups. In the first group were the officers in the rank of ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) to DIG (Deputy Inspector General). In the second group, IGP (inspector General of Police) to Director General of Police (DGP) rank officers took part.

Director General of Police(DGP) and head of police C. Sylendra Babu, Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) A. Amalraj and Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal also participated in the event.

The best 36 shooters from the State were selected for the finals. The final event Champion of Champions was conducted for the 10 best shooters. Mr. Karthikeyan bagged the trophy and DIG, Tirunelveli range, Pravesh Kumar was the runner-up and M. Sree Abinav, Superintendent of police, Salem district, came third.

DGP Sylendra Babu distributed the medals to winners in the presence of senior officers Mr. Amalraj and Mr. Aggarwal.