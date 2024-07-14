Karpaga Swasalaya Charity Trust aims to offer free treatment for asthma

The Karpaga Swasalaya Charity Trust, established by R. Sridharan, asthma specialist and allergy consultant, was inaugurated at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Sunday, July 14.

The event primarily focused on raising awareness about asthma and allergies. Dr. Sridharan has been in medical service for 45 years and has conducted awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and towns. He has now formalised the centre with a new structure, logo, and trustee members, which will offer free-of-charge treatment to asthma patients. A documentary listing services available to patients at the trust was also screened.

Dr. Sridharan said: “Treatment for asthma is becoming increasingly expensive. The costs of medicines and inhalers have increased significantly, and have now become unaffordable to many. Moreover, many do not understand the seriousness of asthma. Every human deserves the same level of treatment and care, which is the purpose of this trust.”

Most of the centre’s trustee members were once asthma patients themselves, now eager to support those suffering from the condition. Kevin, a second-year MBBS student, shared his struggles with asthma since the age of three, and how Dr. Sridharan introduced him to inhalers, which he calls a ‘modern marvel’. He said: “I was once an asthma patient but now can treat them, thanks to Dr. Sridharan’s support.”

Marabin Maindan Muthiah, Tamil orator and poet, spoke on the occasion.