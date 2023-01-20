ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka woman reunited with family after four years

January 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

She reportedly suffered from minor mental issues and left her family four years ago and had since been living at a home run by an NGO in Chengalpattu; an SCRB team was able to get details about her family during an interaction and traced her family

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman, who had minor mental issues and was living in a non-governmental organisation facility at Chengalpattu, was reunited with her family in Karnataka, thanks to the efforts of the officials of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) on Friday.

The woman, who was identified as a resident of Davanagere in Karnataka, left home four years ago. Thanks to the efforts of A.S. Thahira, Inspector, SCRB, the woman’s family was traced and she was reunited with her sister who came to the city and took her back to her village in Karnataka on Friday. 

Ms. Thahira said acting on the advice of Vinit Dev Wankhede, Additional Director-General of Police and Head of SCRB, a team during a routine visit to the Little Hearts Home in Chengalpattu, interacted with the woman and got the details from her about her native place. The details were passed on to the Karnataka police. Subsequently, the police officials in Davanagere got in touch with the woman’s family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US