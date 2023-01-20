Karnataka woman reunited with family after four years

January 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old woman, who had minor mental issues and was living in a non-governmental organisation facility at Chengalpattu, was reunited with her family in Karnataka, thanks to the efforts of the officials of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) on Friday.

The woman, who was identified as a resident of Davanagere in Karnataka, left home four years ago. Thanks to the efforts of A.S. Thahira, Inspector, SCRB, the woman’s family was traced and she was reunited with her sister who came to the city and took her back to her village in Karnataka on Friday.

Ms. Thahira said acting on the advice of Vinit Dev Wankhede, Additional Director-General of Police and Head of SCRB, a team during a routine visit to the Little Hearts Home in Chengalpattu, interacted with the woman and got the details from her about her native place. The details were passed on to the Karnataka police. Subsequently, the police officials in Davanagere got in touch with the woman’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT