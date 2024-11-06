Karisal Bhoomi Farmers Association’s call for better pesticide usage

President of Karisal Bhoomi Farmers Association, A. Varatharajan urged the officers of Department of Ariculture to explain the benefits of each pesticide recommended to farmers and to monitor their proper usage .

He said that farmers in Kovilpatti region of Thoothukudi district are cultivating various agricultural crops this Rabi season including black gram, green gram, maize, pearl millet, cotton along with horticultural crops like coriander, chilly and shallots.

However, the amount of rainfall has been lower this year compared to that of last year which prompted farmers to remove weeds, spray pesticides and apply fertilizers like urea and potash, he added.

Mr. Varatharajan also noted that agricultural officers are not adequately explaining the functions of pesticides such as whether they act as weed removers or plant boosters when provided at subsidized rate with seeds.

He further mentioned about the poor quality neem oil given in government agricultural offices compared to the better quality available outside. Moreover agricultural centres are providing unfamiliar pesticides to farmers without clear guidance on their benefits, leading to wastage as farmers are unsure about its benefits.

He urged the agricultural officers to provide detailed information about each pesticide and monitor their proper use by farmers. He also requested the government to provide wild boar repellent to farmers free of cost.