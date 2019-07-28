Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated on Saturday at the Air Force Station, Tambaram, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war.

Static display of aircraft, various aircraft weapon systems, security and safety equipment were set up, according to a release. Various events were organised to showcase the courage, valour and sacrifices of the armed forces. A ‘Victory Run’, attended by all personnel of the station, was organised. An inter-school painting competition was organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2. Its theme was ‘Kargil Victory’.

All events were inaugurated/flagged off by Air Commodore Man Singh Awana, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram.