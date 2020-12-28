Kareema Begum, A R Rahman's mother passes away

CHENNAI

She was a pillar of support after the death of the musician’s father early in childhood.

Eleven years ago, as A R Rahman took the stage to collect his first Oscar, he said, "Mere paas maa hai...her blessings are with me."

Kareema Begum, the mother of the legendary musician, passed away on Monday.

Soon after Rahman's father R K Shekar's passing, his mother stood as the pillar of support for the family, persuading and motivating the young Rahman to take up music professionally.

From starting out as a keyboard player to emerging as the beloved Mozart of Madras, he has constantly reiterated throughout his life about what a central role his mother played to get him where he is today.

In an interview, he said, “My mother [Kareema Begum] had suffered a lot of humiliation. After my father’s passing, she was in control of business, renting out the equipment and some of the relatives were jealous of it. But, she stayed strong and lived for us [him and his sisters] and is still living for us,”

As soon as he shared a picture of his mother on Twitter, condolences began pouring in. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended his heartfelt condolences to the family.