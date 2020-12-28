Kareema Begum, A R Rahman's mother passes away

Eleven years ago, as A R Rahman took the stage to collect his first Oscar, he said, "Mere paas maa hai...her blessings are with me."
Kareema Begum, the mother of the legendary musician, passed away on Monday.
Soon after Rahman's father R K Shekar's passing, his mother stood as the pillar of support for the family, persuading and motivating the young Rahman to take up music professionally.
From starting out as a keyboard player to emerging as the beloved Mozart of Madras, he has constantly reiterated throughout his life about what a central role his mother played to get him where he is today.
In an interview, he said, “My mother [Kareema Begum] had suffered a lot of humiliation. After my father’s passing, she was in control of business, renting out the equipment and some of the relatives were jealous of it. But, she stayed strong and lived for us [him and his sisters] and is still living for us,”
As soon as he shared a picture of his mother on Twitter, condolences began pouring in. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended his heartfelt condolences to the family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath