Karayanchavadi underpass being spruced up

The underpass at Karayanchavadi. Photo: special arrangement

15 September 2020 16:59 IST

The renovation work is expected to be completed in a month

Renovation of the underpass under the bridge near the Karayanchavadi junction, off Poonamallee High Road, is nearing completion, with one-half of the underpass having been redone with cement concrete. The structure is maintained by the State Highways Department.

The work began more than a month ago, and is progressing at a brisk pace. For people in the region, this underpass is part of the route to many industrial units located on Chennaui's outskirts like Sriperumbudur and Oragadam. Hence, it witnesses frequent movement of heavy vehicles such as container lorries and goods-laden trailers. Therefore, the renovation is being carried out to make the underpass safer.

“The underpass should be well-lit with LED bulbs. They should be fixed on the roof of the underpass to prevent damage by miscreants. Service lanes on both sides of the bridge near the underpass should also be relaid,” says B. Mariappan, a resident of Poonamallee.

Advertising

Advertising

At present, the traffic at the underpass including lorries has been diverted to the other half of the underpass where work is yet to start. Traffic police personnel have been deployed, especially during rush hour, to regulate traffic as the underpass has been witnessing heavy vehicular movement following easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Karayanchavadi intersection is a lifeline for residents of neighbouring villages including Kollachery, Arambedu, Erumaiyur, Gerugambakkam, Kavanoor, Kolambakkam, Poonthandalam and Vaipoor in Padappai Panchayat Union.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses operated from terminuses in Poonamallee, Kundrathur and Iyyappanthangal to areas like Tambaram, Chromepet, Vadapalani, Porur and Mandaveli pass through this junction.

“The entire renovation work will be completed in a month,” says a State Highways official.