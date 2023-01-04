ADVERTISEMENT

Karate Master held for raping minor girl

January 04, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the parents of the girl, who are living in Anna Nagar Police district, lodged a complaint with JJ Nagar Police saying their daughter went missing on Sunday and sought to trace her.

Sivaraman R 10065

 

All Women Police, Thirumangalam have arrested a 43-year-old Karate Master for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. 

While the police investigation was ongoing,  the girl returned home. During interrogation, police learnt the Karate master had lured and raped her. 

The case was transferred to All Women Police, Thirumangalam and she was given medical treatments and counselling.

Police said the Karate master was arrested on charges under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO)Act. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

