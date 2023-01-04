HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karate Master held for raping minor girl

Police said the parents of the girl, who are living in Anna Nagar Police district, lodged a complaint with JJ Nagar Police saying their daughter went missing on Sunday and sought to trace her.

January 04, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

 

All Women Police, Thirumangalam have arrested a 43-year-old Karate Master for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. 

Police said the parents of the girl, who are living in Anna Nagar Police district, lodged a complaint with JJ Nagar Police saying their daughter went missing on Sunday and sought to trace her. While the police investigation was ongoing,  the girl returned home. During interrogation, police learnt the Karate master had lured and raped her. 

The case was transferred to All Women Police, Thirumangalam and she was given medical treatments and counselling.

Police said the Karate master was arrested on charges under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO)Act. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.