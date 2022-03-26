Karate instructor from Chennai creates new record

Sangeetha Ayyappan recently ‘broke’ eleven 100-kg stones by taking blows from a hammer; and also a record

When Sangeetha Ayyappan registered with the Cholan Book of World Records to attempt a record-breaking feat -- letting eleven 100-kg stones placed on her be broken with a gigantic hammer -- the organisers were hugely sceptical about her chances of success.

“The organisers thought this feat was too daring and dangerous for a woman,” says 30-year-old Sangeetha, a karate instructor for six years now.

On March 5, Sangeetha proved them wrong as she completed the feat in three minutes 19 seconds, bettering the existing record.

The certificate from Cholan Book of World Records describes it as “the fastest time taken to break 11 stones on a body of a female karate master.”

Hailing from a small town in Tiruchirapalli, Sangeetha was hardly acquainted with karate till she was married to Ayyappan Mani. At firm serving as an admin staff at the karate schools managed by Ayyappan, she took to learning the art having been inspired by women and children who had enrolled for the classes.

“Managing responsibilities in a joint family and a C-section delivery had been the deterrent, prior to that decision,” says the mother of two who credits her husband for motivating her.

The Ayyappans’ run three centres – one each in Adyar, Kilpauk and Anna Nagar – and Sangeetha is the chief instructor of the Adyar institute.

“We have some 600 students learning from us; women and children are in the majority,” says Sangeetha, who is 3rd dan in karate and 2nd dan black belt in taekwondo.

Sangeetha believes that beyond self-defence, martial arts instills discipline and time-management skills.