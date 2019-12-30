Karaikudi Sandhai comes alive in city

Karaikudi’s traditional market came alive in the city on Sunday. Around 50 women entrepreneurs sold homemade masalas, cotton saris, dolly nets, crochet bags, pickles, organic vegetables and antique utensils at the Karaikudi Sandhai, organised by the Karaikudi Nagarathar Sangam, Chennai.

It was not just an exhibition or sale of products made by small and medium entrepreneurs, but an opportunity for family and friends to get together.

“We estimate that the footfall was over three times what we expected. We gave away free cloth bags to women visitors and their numbers crossed 5,000 by the end of the day. Looking at the response, we hope to have a bigger fair next time,” said M. Renganathan, president of the Sangam.

In high demand

The Umayal and Umayal stall’s pickles and powders were sold out before evening. Umayal Chettyappan said she made crochet bags and purses. “I am a home baker and make butter cookies, egg-less cakes and marzipan. The powders are all made at home, so they are safe,” she said.

Home-maker Meenu Ramaswamy, who was selling blouse pieces, said her mother Vallikannu Meiyappan has been making masalas, adai mixes, health mixes and other powders for at least six years now.