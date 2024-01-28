Kapali Thottam beset with water scarcity, parking chaos, uncleared waste

January 28, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

Kapali Thottam at Mylapore in Ward 123, where Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements are also located, is beset with water shortage, insufficient parking, mixed waste dumped in the open and dog menace.

According to E. Rajendran, 49, a native of the area falling under Zone 9, “The gym operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation is not well-maintained; it is unusable and pushing kids, as young as 16 years old, to the TASMAC [Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation] outlet nearby. Their energy is not channelled towards positive growth. Further, water has not been available for three days owing to the disruption in the line caused by the Metro Rail construction at Mylapore.”

“There are practically no parking lots as families have expanded from being three or four-member groups to eight-member groups at one home. The tenements have not been renovated for over 10 years. Encroachments have cropped up close to the bank. Pedestrians suffer as vehicles ply on narrow lanes, and two-wheelers are parked haphazardly,” he says.

A sanitary worker of Urbaser Sumeet, the private contractor to which the Greater Chennai Corporation outsourced waste management in this zone, says segregated waste is not handed over during the door-to-door collection. “We gather waste from roadsides and meat shops in bins and separate plastic waste as much as possible. We receive waste separately from the meat shops,” she says.

Litter on the roads

Gnana Moorthy, 35, an erstwhile resident who has moved to Kilambakkam, says that earlier there were a lot of illegal activities taking place in the area, and they have come down largely.

“We moved out because living conditions were not good. There is litter on the roads, which is unhealthy. A Corporation building remains closed forever. Youths jump the walls and the gate to drink liquor there. Waste flows down from areas like Chintadripet in the Buckingham Canal up till the Thirumayilai MRTS station. Tipplers from the TASMAC shop throw garbage into the canal,” he says.

‘No meetings convened’

A home-maker claims that this time, no area sabhas were convened by councillor M. Saraswathi.

“Usually, there are announcements on area sabha meetings, which often take place right before any election. We didn’t receive any announcement this time,” she says.

