Kapali temple puja to be streamed live on YouTube

Devotees of Lord Kapaleeswarar and Goddess Karpagambal can watch the pradhosha kaala puja on Monday evening live on the internet.

Temple authorities have made arrangements for live-streaming of the 75-minute puja that will include abhishekam, special arati to the Pradhoshamurthis, singing of padhigams by the Odhuvamurthi and nagaswaram performance by the temple musician.

“There are devotees who visit the temple twice daily but are unable do so now due to the COVID-19 lockdown. It is for them that this arrangement is made” said an official.

The Kapaleeswarar temple had streamed the panchangam reading on Tamil New Year's Day. The temple is likely to stream live the evening saayaraksha pujas too. The live streaming will not entail any additional expenditure to the temple. Live streaming will done on the internet connection used for the CCTV cameras.

Precursor to TV channel

The authorities in the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, near Tiruchi, recently live streamed the annual festival for the benefit of devotees who had donned maalais and wanted to fulfil their vow. The Chithirai Thiruvizha of the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple will be live streamed.

“This seems to be kind of a precursor to the television channel for temples that was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly, It would help devotees in the State and even in other countries to virtually visit famous temples in Tamil Nadu,” said a retired official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department which manages over 40,000 temples in the State.

Interested devotees can watch the pradhosha kaala puja from 4.30 p.m. on April 20 at https://www. youtube.com/ channel /UCw5l4gl5-Ys TQQLCSTLtXjA/live.