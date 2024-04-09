Kannapar Thidal to boycott Lok Sabha elections as housing promise unfullfiled

April 09, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Chennai

Residents of Kannapar Thidal, a shelter for the homeless, with over 180 families in Chennai Central constituency have threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“We were promised housing at various points by politicians but nothing has materialised. Even a corpse is given at least six feet in depth to rest, we are being denied the right to a house, a place to sleep where our legs are outstretched,” said D. Selvam, 56-year-old resident.

In 2001, about 61 families living on the pavements in Egmore were moved to a building one-km away from the Ripon Building. “Now we have grown to over three generations within the community, all of us living under the same roof in a 4x4 ft room,” said Amudhavalli.

Pictures of Actor Vijay, Mr. Stalin and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran adorn the walls of the building in each space. “Not a single MLA or MP has visited us here until two years ago. At this rate, life on the streets was much better,” said Varalakshmi, who moved along with her young family of five two decades ago which has now grown by six more members.

“This shelter at that time was used by load men. Chennai Corporation put all of us in there and now, after over 20 years, the building is in a bad state where if it rains, not only does it flood but the roof also leaks ensuring that the first and second floor is also flooded,” he added.

Every room in the building is partitioned with wooden structures giving a family of at least two members a small space to exist. A room could have anywhere between three-nine families living in it. A space under the staircase has also been converted into a room, which was marked as a room by the Tamil Nadu Habitat Development Board.

In 2023, the Minister of Urban Habitat Development Board T.M. Anbarasan in a reply to DMK MLA I. Paranthaman had stated that more houses will be constructed on 1.83 acres in Kannappar Thidal by including the land owned by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“They see us as votebanks. Only during elections do they acknowledge our existence. Not this time. We shall not participate in the elections when nothing to the people’s benefit has been implemented,” stressed Mr. Selvam.

During Cyclone Michaung the residents were moved to a community hall nearby. “M.K.Stalin came in December and promised us all houses in two months. Today, the GCC is asking us to pay about ₹5,500 with 8% interest for 20 years before the house is transferred. Further they are also asking us to give a surety from the employer. We are daily wage labourers, who will give,” asked Umavathy, who has been living in the area for 30 years.

No bathroom facility forcing the women to use the public restroom which is closed by 10 p.m. Only one water tap at the entrance of the shelter exists for all their needs. “It is very difficult to manage during periods. Anybody can walk in and out in the public restroom. No one to question,” said Saritha Vijay, 23, mother of two children.