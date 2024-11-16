 />
Kannagi Nagar police rescue infant kidnapped from T. Nagar

Published - November 16, 2024 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannagi Nagar have rescued the 45-day-old baby which was kidnapped from her mother Nishanthi from a private hospital in Thiruverkadu on Friday. The police are searching for the woman named Dipa who had kidnapped as she was childless. 

A senior official of the Tambaram police commissionerate said on Wednesday the baby child of the couple Arogyadas and Noshanthi was kidnapped from the mother by an unknown woman in an autorickshaw from T. Nagar. The baby having been kidnapped was admitted in a private hospital by the woman claiming to be his  mother. However the hospital staff taking suspicion of the woman who did provide any discharge summary or other hospital records informed the Thiruverkadu police. The Thiruverkadu police in turn alerted the Kannagi nagar police who rescued the child and are taking steps to hand over the child to the couple. 

The Kannagi nagar police have found the woman who kidnapped was Dipa of Mangadu. 

Published - November 16, 2024 12:48 am IST

