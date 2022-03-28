Kannagi art district in Sholinganallur to be inaugurated today

Artists from European countries and other States have contributed to the project

A view of large scale murals painted as part of an initiative undertaken by an NGO at Kannagi Nagar, Thoraipakkam, OMR. File photo

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch Kannagi art district in Sholinganallur today.

Mayor R. Priya will inaugurate the art district in Kannagi Nagar tenements which were developed for resettlement of residents from various parts of the city.

The art district has been developed by artists from various European countries and other States in the last few years. New murals of surrealism and figurative art have been developed at several blocks in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar in Sholinganallur zone in ward 196 in Chennai.

Over 15 artists from countries such as France have been developing the art district for the past 25 months.

Several artists from cities such as Delhi and Ahmedabad have also contributed to the development of the art district. Artists from Odisha have also worked in the project. The families from various disaster-affected areas and the banks of waterways had been rehabilitated at the art district.