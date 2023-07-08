Kanimozhi raises need to invest in research for managing infectious diseases

July 08, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST

Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, during the inaugural session of ‘CIDSCON 2023’, emphasised the need to invest in research and look at a holistic approach for managing infectious diseases.

She said the COVID-19 infection showed how ill-prepared all countries were against infectious diseases and new diseases. “We have to invest in research. There are drug-resistant diseases, zoonotic diseases and emerging infections,” she said.

“It is important to look at a holistic approach, and not be reduced to a State or nation, but look globally to solve diseases,” she said, She hoped that the conference would create more awareness and put pressure on policymakers to look at infectious diseases in a more scientific and educative manner, have more understanding and provide care to society.

Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said infectious diseases were now an important and integral part of the healthcare system of all hospitals — for profit, not-for-profit and government.

“Infectious Diseases Department played a significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had laid down protocols and monitored outcomes,” she said. Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, said that infectious diseases were going to be a challenge, with emerging and re-emerging infections. “We had COVID-19. There are going to be future pandemics. The question is when, not if,” she said.

She drew attention to the increasing environmental destruction and loss of biodiversity. Global warming and climate change was adding to risk factors. “We need a holistic approach. That is what ‘One Health’ is about,” she said.

She also elaborated on the misuse of antibiotics. “The use of antibiotics should be regulated. We saw how during the pandemic, there was misuse of antibiotics. The antimicrobial resistance (AMR) rates have gone up, particularly in India. People self-prescribe and pharmacists prescribe, leading to an increase in resistance,” she said.

The AMR data should be made transparent and available so that doctors and citizens could be educated, she added. V. Ramasubramanian, president, CIDS and organising chairman; Priscilla Rupali, secretary, CIDS, and P. Senthur Nambi, organising secretary, spoke on the occasion.