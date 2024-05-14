GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanimozhi elected president of The Hindu Office and National Press Employees’ Union for third time

This is her third consecutive election as president of the union

Published - May 14, 2024 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been unanimously elected president of The Hindu Office and National Press Employees’ Union. This is her third consecutive election as president of the union. Five other office-bearers were also elected unopposed.

A press release issued by the union election committee on Wednesday said M. Kamalanathan has been elected general secretary for the sixth consecutive time. Other newly elected office-bearers are R. Arun and S. Vadivel as vice-presidents, C. Chandran as joint secretary and N. Balaji as treasurer.

The following 12 members were unanimously elected executive committee members: B. Rajan Boopathy, K. Ramesh, J. Kathiresan, V. Aravind Kumar, B. Balavel, R. Girish, M. Sampath Kumar, K. Gopaal, G. Rajendran, P. Kumaravel, P.S. Venkoba Rao and S.A. Karthikeyan. All of them will hold the office for a period of three years (2024-2027).

