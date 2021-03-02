Chennai

Kanimozhi demands suspension of former Special DGP

MP M.K. Kanimozhi participates in a rally organised by the DMK women’s wing on Sunday.  

DMK women’s wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi has demanded the suspension of the former Special DGP, who has been accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer.

Addressing a rally organised by the DMK women’s wing in Chennai on Sunday, she said if he was allowed to continue in service, he could prevent witnesses from speaking against him in the commission of inquiry. “There will be no fair inquiry so long as he is in service,” she said.

Demanding his suspension and legal action against the former Special DGP, she said the DMK, when voted to power, would constitute a separate commission to deal with the complaints of sexual harassment of women.

