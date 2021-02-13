Chennai

Kanchi Sankaracharya launches construction of Padmavathi Ammavaru temple

The bhoomi puja for the construction of the Padmavathi Ammavaru temple at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) premises in T. Nagar was launched by Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Sankaracharya, the pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, at a grand function held on Saturday. The Kanchi Mutt chief pontiff also unveiled a stone plaque on the occasion.

As part of the the bhoomi puja function, the Sankaracharya swamigal handed over a cow and calves to eight temples in the State, in a function called ‘Gudiko Gomaatha’.

The bhoomi puja function was attended by various office bearers of the TTD, including chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, executive officer, K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and A.J. Sekar, president of the Local Advisory Committee.

A large number of devotees participated in the function.

