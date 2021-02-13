Kanchi Sankaracharya launches construction of Padmavathi Ammavaru temple

The bhoomi puja for the construction of the Padmavathi Ammavaru temple at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) premises in T. Nagar was launched by Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Sankaracharya, the pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, at a grand function held on Saturday. The Kanchi Mutt chief pontiff also unveiled a stone plaque on the occasion.
As part of the the bhoomi puja function, the Sankaracharya swamigal handed over a cow and calves to eight temples in the State, in a function called ‘Gudiko Gomaatha’.
The bhoomi puja function was attended by various office bearers of the TTD, including chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, executive officer, K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and A.J. Sekar, president of the Local Advisory Committee.
A large number of devotees participated in the function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath