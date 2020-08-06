Kanchi Mutt sends coins to Ayodhya

CHENNAI

06 August 2020 00:22 IST

The Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam has sent gold and silver coins, holy soil collected from the Kamakshi Temple and the mutt, besides vastu materials for the bhoomi pujan for constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The soil, specially obtained from temples like Ekambranathar Swamy, Kamakshi and other places of workship, was sent by a flight to Ayodhya ahead of the bhoomi pujan, said Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy, the 70th Acharya of the Peetam.

Two bricks were also sent with the blessings of his gurus Sri Jayendra and Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, the pontiff of the Mutt said in a statement.

