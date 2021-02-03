Chennai

Kanchi math devotees donate for Ram temple

Governor Banwarilal Purohit receiving donation for Ayodhya temple at Kancheepuram. Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, Sankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, is at right.  

Devotees of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam donated ₹6 crore for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit participated in a function at Kancheepuram to hand over the cheque to the members of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Mr. Purohit, thanking the devotees for contributing to the construction of the temple, recalled the efforts of Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th Sankaracharya of the peetam.

Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi, Sankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam; Vishwaprasanna Thirtha of Pejawar Math, Udupi; and Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj of Maharshi Vedavyas Pratishtan, Pune, were present.

