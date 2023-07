July 03, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST

Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, Sankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Preetam, performed the Vyasa Puja at Triveni Sangam, Prayag Raj, on Sunday. The 70th head of the Kanchi Mutt performed the puja at Adi Sankara Vimana Mantapam, according to a release here. The Sankaracharya, who has been on a tour since March last year, reached Prayag Raj on June 29. He will visit Varanasi on July 6, where Chatur Masya Vratam will be observed, until September 29, the release added.