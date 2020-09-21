Kancheepuram special police team nabs gangsters from Goa

CHENNAI

21 September 2020 16:57 IST

As many as 20 gangsters who went to celebrate a birthday party were arrested

A special police team from Kancheepuram rounded up a group of gangsters - including those from Delhi, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Cuddalore, who had gone to Goa to celebrate a birthday party on Friday. A total of 20 gangsters have been arrested.

Police said those arrested included some of main gangsters, falling under the 'A Plus' category. Arumugam from Delhi, Dinesh, the driver of Sridhar Dhanapal, notorious extortionist, Thyagu, Surendran from Cuddalore and Sethupathy from Red Hills were among those held. Most of them have six to seven cases against them including murder charges, police said.

According to police, a businessman in Kancheepuram district was getting extortion calls and he lodged a complaint with the Kancheepuram police. When the police conducted an inquiry, they found that the calls were coming from Calangute, Goa. Further investigations revealed that Dinesh and Thyagu were behind these crimes.

A special team was formed by B. Shamoondeshwari, DIG, Kancheepuram range and D. Shanmugapriya to nab the accused. "Dinesh and his members had gone there a few days ago to celebrate his birthday. Arumugam from Delhi is from Dinesh's gang and he was asked to come to Goa too so that he can communicate in Hindi and get things done. After the birthday party on September 19, when everyone went to sleep, we nabbed them. Most of them were absconding after coming out on bail," said a senior police officer.

Further investigation is on to find out if they were planning any major crime at the get together.