Kancheepuram police warn against illegal sale of tokens for liquor

Kancheepuram district police warned of stringent action against those selling tokens issued for buying liquor from Tasmac outlets.

The warning was issued following several complaints on alleged misuse of tokens and its sale. The tokens are issued to the people who live in the district for buying liquor after ascertaining their identity. On Thursday, police personnel nabbed Madhankumar, 23 of Walajabad, who had collected many tokens and was selling them to persons who had come from neighbouring districts.

A case was booked against him.