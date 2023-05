May 28, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST

In a special drive conducted with the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, the Kancheepuram district police have arrested 63 persons in the past week for possessing and trying to sell liquor illegally. More than 850 liquor bottles were seized. A senior police officer said the drive was conducted by Superintendent of Police Sudhakar based on the directions of North zone IGP P. Pakalavan to prevent unauthorised sale of liquor in the district.