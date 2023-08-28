Kancheepuram government engineering college employee arrested for swindling ₹3.80 crore

August 28, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Kancheepuram police have arrested the 39-year-old man, who was reported to be absconding after swindling more than ₹3.80 crore from the bank accounts of a constituent college of Anna University in Kancheepuram.

A senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said J. Prabhu was working an employee of the college and managing the bank accounts dealing with the funds of the students of the College of Engineering Kancheepuram. In April this year, the students who passed out complained that their deposit had not been returned. Some of Prabhu’s colleagues also complained that their salary had not been paid.

Based on the complaints, college head Kavitha ordered an inquiry and found the bank balance to be only ₹401 and more than ₹3.80 crore had been swindled. A complaint was filed with the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police Sudhakar who directed the Central Crime branch to investigate it.

A special police team arrested Prabhu from a hideout in Andhra Pradesh, produced him before a judicial magistrate here and remanded him in judicial custody.