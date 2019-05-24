Kancheepuram goes the DMK way

The DMK on Thursday notched up victories in the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency and the Tiruporur Assembly byelection. Party cadre celebrated the victory by bursting crackers and raising slogans hailing M.K. Stalin. Counting of votes was conducted at Anna University.

In Kancheepuram constituency, G. Selvam of the DMK defeated the incumbent, K. Maragatham of the AIADMK, by a margin of over 2.8 lakh votes.

While Mr. Selvam secured 6,84,004 votes, Ms. Maragatham only managed 3,97,372 votes. Mr. Selvam took the lead from the very first round.

The surprise factor in the constituency was D. Sivaranjani of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, who came third, getting 62,771 votes.