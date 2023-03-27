ADVERTISEMENT

Kancheepuram firecracker unit blast | One more person succumbs to burn injuries, taking toll to 12

March 27, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - KANCHEEPURAM

The blast at a fireworks factory occurred on March 22; early on Monday, a 49-year-old man with 90 per cent burn injuries died at the Government Chengalpattu Hospital, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A scene at the site of the blast in Valathottam, Kancheepuram district | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

One more person who sustained burn injuries in a blast at a firecrackers factory in Valathottam in Kancheepuram district, died on Monday morning, taking the toll in the incident that occurred on March 22, to 12.

The victim, who has been identified as Ravi, 49, of Vallathottam, had been undergoing treatment at the Government Chengalpattu Hospital, Two other victims, Gajendran and Jagadesh, had succumbed to their injuries on Sunday.

The fire accident took place on March 22, when the workers were handling raw materials for the manufacture firecrackers.

A senior police official of Kancheepuram district, confirming the death, said Ravi, a resident of the Valathottam village, who had more than 90% burn injuries died in the early hours, on Monday. The body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination the police official added. 

With the death of Ravi the total number persons killed in the fire accident has risen to 12. Nine persons died on the day of the accident. However, one body remains to be identified. A total of 27 persons had suffered injuries in the blast. 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced ₹3 lakh solatium to the families of those who lost their lives.

