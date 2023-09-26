ADVERTISEMENT

Kancheepuram District Congress president killed in accident near Tambaram

September 26, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Alavur Nagaraj, 57, who was also the Walajabad Union Councillor, was having food at a roadside eatery along with others when a goods carrier hit them

The Hindu Bureau

Alavur Nagaraj

Kancheepuram District Congress Committee president Alavur Nagaraj died and two others were injured when a goods carrier hit them while they were having food at a roadside eatery in Kamarajapuram near Tambaram in the late hours of Monday.

Nagaraj, 57, was also Walajabad Union Councillor. On Monday night, he participated in a public programme and dropped Congress leader K.S. Alagiri at his residence. Nagaraj was returning home in his car.

The police said he and his associates were having dinner at an eatery on the roadside. Three others, who came on a goods carrier, also had food at the eatery after parking their vehicle nearby. One of them, who was drunk and who had no experience in driving, pushed the driver of goods carrier and started the vehicle. The vehicle went berserk and hit Nagaraj and the others. In the accident, Nagaraj died on the spot and two others — Kumar, 46, owner of the eatery and Amavasai, 40, an associate of Nagaraj — were injured. They were rushed to the Government Chromepet Hospital.

Traffic Investigation Wing, Pallikaranai, has registered a case.

The police arrested two men on charges of causing death due to negligence and subjected a juvenile who accompanied them to judicial proceedings. The arrested have been identified as Udhaya Seelan, 23, who drove the vehicle at the time of accident, and Kishore Peter, 44, the owner and driver of the goods carrier.

