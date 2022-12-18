Kancheepuram Corporation takes up intensive fogging operation to prevent spread of dengue

December 18, 2022 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The health workers of the Kancheepuram Corporation have been engaged in intensive fogging operation and other health measures to prevent the spread of dengue in Ward 49 on December 18.

The dengue prevention measures are being taken in the wake of the death of a 1-year-old boy undergoing treatment in the Kancheepuram Government hospital for fever, with symptoms of dengue. 

A senior official of the Kancheepuram corporation said that Sathvik, son of Vijayan and Priya who are residing in Kamatchi Avenue was admitted in the Kancheepuram government hospital with high fever from where he was shifted to Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Chennai for specialised treatment where the child died on Friday.

The corporation has identified more than five residents in Kamatchi Avenue of the 49th ward with dengue fever. To prevent the spread of dengue, the Corporation has taken up intensive fogging and other preventive measures in the entire ward with health officials making individual house visits to survey the situation. 

