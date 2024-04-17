Kancheepuram Collectorate properties attached for non-payment of dues to caterer

April 17, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Kancheepuram ordered the attachment of properties of Kancheepuram Collectorate on its failure to settle the bills to a private food service caterer who supplied food to COVID- 19 care centres in the district.

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Kancheepuram, Pa.U.Chemmal passed the order following an execution petition filed by Andra Master Catering Services, Kancheepuram represented by its proprietor Harikrishnan.

Originally, the Andra Master Catering Services had supplied food from May 6 to June 2021 to two COVID-19 care centres. Filing a civil suit in the court, he claimed the dues of ₹22 lakh with interest. In September 2023, the court passed a decree in favour of the catering services directing the respondents, including the District Collector to make the payment with interest. Even after two months since the passing of the decree, no payment was made by the authorities. Hence, an execution petition was filed by the petitioner.

The authorities had said that the petitioner had claimed a higher amount, much above than what was fixed by the government. After hearing both sides, the Principal Sessions and District Judge ordered the attachment of the District Collector’s chair, table and his car.