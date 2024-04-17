GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kancheepuram Collectorate properties attached for non-payment of dues to caterer

The private caterer had supplied food to COVID-19 care centres in the district; he had claimed ₹22 lakh dues with interest

April 17, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Kancheepuram ordered the attachment of properties of Kancheepuram Collectorate on its failure to settle the bills to a private food service caterer who supplied food to COVID- 19 care centres in the district.

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Kancheepuram, Pa.U.Chemmal passed the order following an execution petition filed by Andra Master Catering Services, Kancheepuram represented by its proprietor Harikrishnan. 

Originally, the Andra Master Catering Services had supplied food from May 6 to June 2021 to two COVID-19 care centres. Filing a civil suit in the court, he claimed the dues of ₹22 lakh with interest. In September 2023, the court passed a decree in favour of the catering services directing the respondents, including the District Collector to make the payment with interest. Even after two months since the passing of the decree, no payment was made by the authorities. Hence, an execution petition was filed by the petitioner.  

The authorities had said that the petitioner had claimed a higher amount, much above than what was fixed by the government. After hearing both sides, the Principal Sessions and District Judge ordered the attachment of the District Collector’s chair, table and his car.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.