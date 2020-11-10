Chennai

Kancheepuram Collector tests positive for COVID-19

Kancheepuram Collector Maheshwari Ravikumar has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, here.

A senior official at the Collector’s office said the Collector suddenly experienced high fever on Monday morning and a swab test was taken. The Collector, on confirmation of the test being positive, initially went into isolation, but was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning.

An office assistant, Saravanan, working at the district supply office of the Collectorate, died due to COVID-19 on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at the Chengalpet Government Hospital.

