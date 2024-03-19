ADVERTISEMENT

Kanavu Fellowship’s photo, film exhibition to be held on March 23

March 19, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The gallery will be open to the public on March 24

The Hindu Bureau

One of the photos that will be displayed as part of the Kadhaigal Pala Kana exhibition on Saturday, March 23. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Chennai Photo Biennial (CPB) Foundation and SPI Edge will present Kadhaigal Pala Kana, visual stories through photos and films by five young women from Tamil Nadu on Saturday at Studio A, 2nd floor, IPS Officers Association Complex, Royapettah, on Saturday, March 23. The works of Bhuvaneshwari, Varshini Senthil, Varshini S., Sakthivarshini, and Janani N. will be showcased from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the photo exhibition. Films will be screened from 11 a.m. to noon and also from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., a press release said. The photographs and films were shot as part of the year-long Kanavu Fellowship Programme, which aims to teach and mentor five deserving candidates. The gallery will be open to the public on March 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US