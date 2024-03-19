GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanavu Fellowship’s photo, film exhibition to be held on March 23

The gallery will be open to the public on March 24

March 19, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
One of the photos that will be displayed as part of the Kadhaigal Pala Kana exhibition on Saturday, March 23.

One of the photos that will be displayed as part of the Kadhaigal Pala Kana exhibition on Saturday, March 23. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Chennai Photo Biennial (CPB) Foundation and SPI Edge will present Kadhaigal Pala Kana, visual stories through photos and films by five young women from Tamil Nadu on Saturday at Studio A, 2nd floor, IPS Officers Association Complex, Royapettah, on Saturday, March 23. The works of Bhuvaneshwari, Varshini Senthil, Varshini S., Sakthivarshini, and Janani N. will be showcased from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the photo exhibition. Films will be screened from 11 a.m. to noon and also from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., a press release said. The photographs and films were shot as part of the year-long Kanavu Fellowship Programme, which aims to teach and mentor five deserving candidates. The gallery will be open to the public on March 24.

