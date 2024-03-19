Kanavu Fellowship’s photo, film exhibition to be held on March 23

March 19, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Photo Biennial (CPB) Foundation and SPI Edge will present Kadhaigal Pala Kana, visual stories through photos and films by five young women from Tamil Nadu on Saturday at Studio A, 2nd floor, IPS Officers Association Complex, Royapettah, on Saturday, March 23. The works of Bhuvaneshwari, Varshini Senthil, Varshini S., Sakthivarshini, and Janani N. will be showcased from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the photo exhibition. Films will be screened from 11 a.m. to noon and also from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., a press release said. The photographs and films were shot as part of the year-long Kanavu Fellowship Programme, which aims to teach and mentor five deserving candidates. The gallery will be open to the public on March 24.